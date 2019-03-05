Orange views the ecosystem as critical to the success of the Internet of Enterprises

Within the next five years, the enterprise market will account for more than 60% of all the data that is being produced around the world. So how is a CSP best placed to generate value from this data, which will be integrated with 5G, cloud and IoT? Orange refers to this “Internet of Enterprises” as an ecosystem play centred around connected and smart mobility, which will lead to the “massification” of IoT. But success requires co-innovation between CSPs, enterprise customers and their own customers, combining technology with an understanding of the métier of the users. As Orange puts it, "companies thrive on innovation; we work to shape yours”.

Filmed at: MWC19, Barcelona, Spain