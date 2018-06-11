AI is poised to make a huge impact on healthcare, but what about the ethics?

Every now and then a quick panic about artificially intelligent robots emerges from somewhere to get everyone thinking and debating about the nature of AI and whether it represents a threat to us all. The current round has surfaced news that Silicon Valley titans, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, were in flat disagreement. Elon identifies with the ‘Killer Robots are a real threat’ tendency, Mark identifies (of course) with the techno-optimists and thinks Elon is being alarmist.

Most of us probably think that if there is a potential problem (of the “when robots get much smarter than us what’s to stop them taking over or being misused to allow someone else to take over” tendency) it’s still a way off and in the meantime it makes for interesting after-dinner conversation.

But is it? Machine intelligence might not take over, but what happens when it gets so advanced we no longer know what it’s up to.

In a recent interview I was rather taken with the protections advocated by Hayim Porat, CTO of ECI Telecom who, in the context of network management, maintained that we must ensure that the machine(s) can always communicate with us about what they’re doing and why. There are practical reasons for this, such as being able to avoid potential disaster if the AI net management no longer worked and it was back to manual.

But it’s also a psychological comfort and a theoretical brake on runaway intelligence. The task of explaining and having us dummies understand might be so intelligence-sapping for the machines that AI advance might slow to a human pace.

It’s an idea that might chime with research on healthcare being undertaken by Accenture which has found that the healthcare industry is “aggressively adopting intelligent technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), but that many health organizations need new capabilities to ensure that technology acts with responsibility and transparency as businesses evolve.

“As AI continues to play a greater role in [medical] decision-making, four-fifths (81 percent) of health executives said they are not prepared to face the societal and liability issues that will require them to explain their AI-based actions and decisions. As a result, about three-fourths (73 percent) said they plan to develop internal ethical standards for AI to ensure that their AI systems act responsibly.”

Or maybe they should ensure the intelligent system can explain its thinking, every step of the way.