Chinese telcos throw RCS a lifeline with 5G messaging service

RCS got a new lease of life this week after China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom announced plans to launch a 5G messaging service underpinned by the GSMA-backed platform.

The three operators jointly published a new white paper setting out their ambition to create a new messaging ecosystem that will let consumers share more than just text, and that will open up a new marketing channel for enterprises.

It is being pitched as an upgrade to the venerable SMS, but in reality, it's more about taking on OTT players.

"For individual users, 5G messages will break the length limitation of each message by traditional SMS, and will also break through the text limitation in terms of content, so as to effectively integrate text, pictures, audio, video, location and other information," the operators said, in a statement. "For enterprises, 5G messaging will provide an information interaction interface with individual users. Enterprises can output personalised services and consultations to users through rich media such as text, voice, and tabs."

In a nutshell, this is China Mobile, Unicom and Telecom challenging the likes of Tencent and Sina head on. Tencent owns widely-used chat app, WeChat, and Sina owns popular microblogging service Weibo.com.

WeChat already boasts more than a billion users, and functionality-wise it offers more than just comms, but also social feeds, digital payments and enterprise messaging. As such, the three operators might have a hard time trying to convince consumers to use it alongside RCS, let alone make RCS their preferred comms channel.

What they have managed to achieve though is a strong starting line-up of vendor partners that have committed to integrating RCS into their 5G handsets.

So far, 11 companies have signed up, including Hisense, Huawei, Lenovo, OPPO, Samsung, Vivo and ZTE, among others. If they coordinate their efforts, commit to heavy promotion, and pitch it as a 'must-have' service that goes hand-in-hand with a sparkling new 5G service, then they might just turn a few heads.