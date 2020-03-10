BT confirms March launch for gigabit fibre

Say it quietly, but BT really is getting ready to launch a Gigabit home broadband service later this month.

Details are scarce, but the UK incumbent confirmed in a statement that the service will go live "in hundreds of cities, towns and villages" across the country, including: Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, London and Manchester.

Openreach's FTTP network currently covers more than 2 million households; it aims to reach around 50 percent of homes by the end of 2025.

Pricing and service tiers have yet to be disclosed, but BT said it will unveil a range of new Full Fibre plans, which will offer speeds that are up to 25 times faster than its Superfast fibre packages.

BT's launch will do much to improve ultrafast broadband access, and one would think that its scale means the prices on offer should be competitive, putting it within reach of more people.

"BT's new Gigabit home broadband service will offer customers a best-in-class broadband experience, ensuring it is perfect for busy connected homes where multiple online devices stream, browse, monitor and game at once and at the busiest times," BT said. "It will also provide a future proof connection to enable homes to make the most of new high-bandwidth products and services such as 8K video, online gaming and the increasingly connected smart home."