The 5G window of opportunity for wireline carriers

With most of the hype and publicity surrounding the development and deployment of 5G networks swirling and coalescing around the world's wireless carriers, the fixed line telcos tend to be somewhat overlooked at present. However, the reality is that 5G really should, and ought to be, be a huge opportunity for wireline network operators as well.

One industry insider who says so is Iain Gillott, the president and founder of iGR, a market research organisation headquartered in Austin, Texas. iGR's primary focus is on the global wireless and mobile industry and Mr. Gillott says, "Wireless carriers are going to need small cells and fibre" for backhaul connectivity "and that is a significant opportunity" And that's not all. Mr Gillott also points out that savvy wireline network operators will also offer the edge computing capabilities and services that will be vital to the economic success of the myriad of low-latency apps that will be characteristic of 5G.

The point is, of course, that 5G is so much more than just a new(ish) set of wireless access technologies and it will fundamentally change how MNOs construct, operate, and manage mobile networks - from the Radio Access Network (RAN) to the data centre and everything in between. To take advantage of what may well be once-in-a-generation (and perhaps even a once-in-a-lifetime) opportunity fixed line operators are going to have to evolve too if they are to corner the market in the enablement and optimisation of end-to-end 5G performance and the high quality of experience that will be expected by mobile users paying a premium for 5G services.

Thus, if wireline infrastructure is to perform as it should in an upcoming era of denser infrastructure, ever-increasing traffic and low-latency services and apps it must evolve and avoid any likelihood of becoming the de facto bottleneck and strangulation point in 5G networks. If that happens, some internationally famous old telcos will pay the price and disappear from the scene. The optimum solution will be a managed convergence of wireless and wireline elements that will, together, provide a unified end-to-end 5G network.