Fixed Wireless Access approaches its tipping point: one supplier explains why

CBNL styles itself as the global leader in millimetre wave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions. It’s been plugging away at this category for years and has had some success with it, according to CBNL CTO and co-founder, Dr John Naylon.

So far, says John, CBNL has built 31 pre-5G networks in Europe and over 100 networks worldwide.

But now it suddenly looks really promising for FWA. Yes, with 5G looming the spotlight has fallen on FWA as one of the major early use cases. But that’s not the only driver. The ability to condense the dozens of chips required to build mmWave products down to “just one or two chips” is an assist that would probably have boosted broadband FWA as a companion to fibre access, even if the 5G bandwagon hadn’t been getting larger in the rear-view mirror.

“It’s (FWA) going from niche to mainstream simply because it delivers fibre-like connectivity at lower cost,” says John.

“There’s still debate about ‘are we really at a tipping point for this’ but if you look around you can see more telcos, like Verizon and even AT&T, getting quite bullish about FWA prospects.

“Now the target is residential access,” he says, “and our perception is that it’s a very large market, estimated at 60 to 70 billion dollars in service revenue per year in the US alone.”

The CBNL strategy is to start off being ‘5G featured’ and then drive into 5G NR full compatibility.