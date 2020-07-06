Extra Shot: Startups and the Telecoms Ecosystem
Episode 5
The fifth edition of Extra Shot focuses on innovation in the telecoms industry and, in particular, the role of startups in the broader industry ecosystem, a topic that was touched upon during the recent DSP Leaders World Forum digital event.
Startups have a tough time getting funded, recognised and finding a way to get a foot in the door at the communication service providers (CSPs) and even then that’s only the start of what is almost always a very long process that doesn’t always deliver fruitful returns. Can this situation be rectified? Is there an alternative model and/or ecosystem for startups? Our special guests provided plenty of insight, including first-hand experience.
And, finally, co-presenters Guy Daniels and Chris Lewis were given the chance to state their caffeine preferences and take their place on the Containerized Hot Beverage Function chart…
Featuring special guests:
- Caroline Chappell, Research Director, Analysys Mason
- Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks
Filmed with TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service
