Connectivity-as-a-Service without a mobile operator in sight

More companies have made moves this week to muscle in on the private cellular networking market, and not one of them was a telco.

This should serve as a warning to any mobile operator that might be wrapped up in eMBB perhaps at the expense of enterprise and industrial use cases. There are other players in the room vying to become the enterprise's trusted partner, so you might want to get a move on.

On Thursday it was the turn of network planning specialist Vilicom. It has launched an offering in partnership with cloud native networking provider Mavenir, called Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS). Using Mavenir's vRAN platform, Vilicom can design and deploy an operator-agnostic indoor network, whether that's 4G or 5G.

It is being pitched initially at property developers, landlords and businesses – places that are frequented by Joe Public, basically – which suggests it's more like a traditional venue-coverage play. However, given the growing appetite for private cellular networking, it would be reasonable to think that Vilicom and Mavenir could take CaaS in this direction. Reason being, presumably some of these venues are staffed, and have various operational processes and workflows that could be improved by a private network. That and one of Vilicom's areas of business is (surprise, surprise) private cellular networking.

Operators "will also benefit from this product, since we believe it will allow them to densify the deployment of network coverage and capacity, where it is most needed: the indoors," said Vilicom CEO Sean Keating.

True, but it relegates the operator to a relatively minor role. Operators want to be the ones holding the enterprise's hand, leading them into the future. How can they hope to do this when they let someone else do most of the hand-holding?