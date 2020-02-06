Proximus sees diamond opportunity in Port of Antwerp

Ports are proving to be the diamond in the rough as far as private 5G networks go, with Proximus becoming the latest in a long line of telcos to do a deal at the docks.

The Belgian operator has just signed an MoU with the Port of Antwerp, paving the way for the deployment of a private 5G network there. Belgium has yet to issue any 5G licences, so Proximus and Antwerp will have to make do with a test licence for now. Nokia has been selected to supply the equipment.

The first phase of the scheme, named The Digital Schelde (after the river Schelde that flows through Antwerp), is a six-month pilot project taking place in a limited zone within the port. Its aim is to try out a few use cases.

Potential applications include connecting tugboats to enable more efficient coordination of shipping; wireless surveillance; and using drones for security and inspections. Further down the line, automated vehicles and AR/VR for remote training will also be considered.

"At the end of this pilot phase, an initial evaluation will be made. The ultimate aim of Proximus is to explore the possibilities of 5G connectivity in the entire port area and to combine Port of Antwerp's private network with the public mobile network," Proximus said.

The deal with Proximus will help Antwerp keep up – technologically at least – with its smaller neighbour down the road.

Port of Zeebrugge in October signed a deal with enterprise networking specialist Citymesh to deploy a private 5G network. Again, Nokia was the chosen supplier. Similarly to Antwerp, use cases include coordinating tugboats, as well as connecting air pollution detectors, cameras, and quay sensors.

Meanwhile, just over the border at Rotterdam World Gateway, the Dutch port rolled out in 2018 an Ericsson-based private LTE network to improve operations, which includes connecting automated guided vehicles (AGVs), among other things.