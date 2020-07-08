So what’s Ericsson’s edge strategy now?

The recent decision by Ericsson to shut its Edge Gravity unit after only two years might be regarded as a negative for the Swedish vendor, but it’s also a sign the company is sticking with the strategic focus implemented by CEO Börje Ekholm during the past few years (while also showing, at least, that the company is not afraid to take a risk on something new).

And the closure doesn’t mean Ericsson is no longer interested in the telco edge opportunity – it’s just going at it from a more traditional angle that ties in with the vendor’s strategic focus.

When Ekholm took on the CEO role in January 2017, Ericsson’s financials were in a poor state and getting worse following years of acquisitions and investments that weren’t always the result of rigorous financial analysis or discipline. An example was the company’s foray into the world of video and TV technology and services – Ericsson built a sizeable business but one that lacked financial control: Ekholm, who decided the company needed to focus on being the leading company in mobile networks while also being profitable, soon identified that video unit as a burden, slashed its cost base, renamed it as MediaKind and sold a majority stake to One Equity Partners.

That more rigorous, clinical approach, with a focus on “accountability,” has helped put Ericsson on more solid ground: For the full year 2016, before Ekholm took over, Ericsson recorded a significant year-on-year dip in operating profit and operating margin to SEK 6.3 billion and 2.8% respectively; for the full year 2019, operating profits and margins improved year-on-year to SEK 10.6 billion and 5% respectively. So at least improving, but still a long way to go.

But that more “accountable” approach also sent Edge Gravity to the business graveyard, as reported by TelecomTV in mid-June and also acknowledged by the vendor.

Behdad Banian, Chief Marketing Officer for Emerging Tech and New Businesses at Ericsson, says the business culture within Ericsson now is that “we need to be faster to come to a conclusion… faster to decide about whether to continue investments and whether there is enough traction” related to any particular business development: That’s particularly relevant for the vendor’s Emerging Business ‘segment’, which focuses on “new business opportunities, fostering an innovation culture and investing in promising incubation opportunities, while supporting the core business.” (The other segments are Networks, Digital Services and Managed Services.)

Banian told TelecomTV that Ericsson could see there were lots of opportunities related to edge, and that the vendor had identified an opportunity related to content delivery – hence its partnership with Limelight Networks, a CDN (content delivery network) specialist for Edge Gravity. “The opportunity, the idea, was a viable one,” he said, but also acknowledged that the edge market is “fast moving” and that the push in the telco edge market by the hyperscale companies has changed the landscape: “the market is still settling down,” he noted.