MobiledgeX surfaces mobile networks to public clouds and app developers

MobiledgeX is a creating an ecosystem of mobile edge resources and services that will connect developers with CSPs to power next generation apps and devices. The company was founded by Deutsche Telekom a little over a year ago to help expose existing mobile infrastructure assets and connect them into the public clouds and to device-based application developers. The emergence of new categories of applications, such as augmented reality and computer vision, offers great potential for the network edge. MobiledgeX sees the current situation as similar to what happened with Web 2.0 and native mobile apps over ten years ago and the creation of new cloud back-end architectures. To highlight the potential, the company staged a demo of an immersive multiplayer game during MWC, using the latest Samsung S10 devices on a private LTE network with edge infrastructure.

Filmed at MWC19, Barcelona, Spain