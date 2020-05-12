The Evolution of Customer Services

How can a service provider CMO gain competitive advantage if the same technology and solutions are available at similar prices from multiple competitors? One trend that is gaining traction is to move away from the provision of commodity products and towards ‘experiential’ services; in other words, focusing on deeper and more valuable interaction between customers and the organisation, rather than just functional benefits. How can DSPs apply this strategy to their commercial offerings? At the same time, there is growing realisation that services need to be inclusive and available to all, leaving no part of society disadvantaged.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020