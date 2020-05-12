The Evolution of Customer Services
May 12, 2020
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XcmOTZwb7Ns?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Summary
How can a service provider CMO gain competitive advantage if the same technology and solutions are available at similar prices from multiple competitors? One trend that is gaining traction is to move away from the provision of commodity products and towards ‘experiential’ services; in other words, focusing on deeper and more valuable interaction between customers and the organisation, rather than just functional benefits. How can DSPs apply this strategy to their commercial offerings? At the same time, there is growing realisation that services need to be inclusive and available to all, leaving no part of society disadvantaged.
Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020
Speakers
Marianne Waite
Inclusive Brand Director, Valuable 500
Mariusz Gaca
Vice President, Orange Poland
Dan Ford
SVP & GM, Communications, Vlocity
Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.