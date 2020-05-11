DSP Leaders World Forum

Edgenomics: Making a Viable Business Case for Edge Computing

May 11, 2020

Featuring:
Andrea Calvi, Chief Innovation and Partnership Office, Telecom Italia
Beth Cohen, SDN Product Strategist, Verizon
Sergio Gonzalez, Lead Cloud Architect, Microsoft
Gino Grano, Managing Senior Director, Red Hat
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Summary

The network edge continues to be an elusive location, full of promise and potential, yet the all-important prime use cases are yet to fully emerge. How do network operators avoid the risk of the “build it and they will come” approach, when they still don’t know who exactly will pay to use edge services and when this will happen? But is a greater risk to wait until the use cases become clear, allowing global cloud providers and data centre operators to seize the opportunity? Time to delve into the economics of the edge and to work out a viable business case for deployment today.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

