Edgenomics: Making a Viable Business Case for Edge Computing

The network edge continues to be an elusive location, full of promise and potential, yet the all-important prime use cases are yet to fully emerge. How do network operators avoid the risk of the “build it and they will come” approach, when they still don’t know who exactly will pay to use edge services and when this will happen? But is a greater risk to wait until the use cases become clear, allowing global cloud providers and data centre operators to seize the opportunity? Time to delve into the economics of the edge and to work out a viable business case for deployment today.

