Edgenomics: Making a Viable Business Case for Edge Computing
May 11, 2020
Summary
The network edge continues to be an elusive location, full of promise and potential, yet the all-important prime use cases are yet to fully emerge. How do network operators avoid the risk of the “build it and they will come” approach, when they still don’t know who exactly will pay to use edge services and when this will happen? But is a greater risk to wait until the use cases become clear, allowing global cloud providers and data centre operators to seize the opportunity? Time to delve into the economics of the edge and to work out a viable business case for deployment today.
Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020
Speakers
Andrea Calvi
Chief Innovation and Partnership Office, Telecom Italia
Beth Cohen
SDN Product Strategist, Verizon
Sergio Gonzalez
Lead Cloud Architect, Microsoft
Gino Grano
Managing Senior Director, Red Hat
Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
