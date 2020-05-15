DSP Leaders World Forum

DSP Leaders World Forum

Closing Comments

May 15, 2020

Featuring:
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Chris Lewis, Managing Director, Lewis Insight
  • DSP Leaders World Forum 2020

Embed

To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zhsrXMLCG_I?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Summary

Summary of the week, with video highlights and also a preview of the live events planned for later in the year.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

Speakers

Guy Daniels

Director of Content, TelecomTV

Ray Le Maistre

Editorial Director, TelecomTV

Chris Lewis

Managing Director, Lewis Insight

Email Newsletters

Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.

Subscribe