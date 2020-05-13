DSP Leaders World Forum

Digital Services Markets and Business Models

May 13, 2020

Featuring:
Tanja Richter, Technology Director Consumer Products and Services, Vodafone Group
John Vickery, Enterprise CTIO, BT
Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
  • DSP Leaders World Forum 2020

Summary

What are the most viable new markets and business models? Many service providers have already entered the broadcast and streaming market, with varying degrees of success, and others have launched financial products – from mobile money transfer to a full suite of banking services. We look at early successes and evaluate some of the other digital services markets that could appeal to telcos, and investigate how 5G and network slicing could become new business enablers.

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

Speakers

Tanja Richter

Technology Director Consumer Products and Services, Vodafone Group

John Vickery

Enterprise CTIO, BT

Andrew Coward

CEO, Lumina Networks

Guy Daniels

Director of Content, TelecomTV

