Digital Services Markets and Business Models
May 13, 2020
Summary
What are the most viable new markets and business models? Many service providers have already entered the broadcast and streaming market, with varying degrees of success, and others have launched financial products – from mobile money transfer to a full suite of banking services. We look at early successes and evaluate some of the other digital services markets that could appeal to telcos, and investigate how 5G and network slicing could become new business enablers.
Speakers
Tanja Richter
Technology Director Consumer Products and Services, Vodafone Group
John Vickery
Enterprise CTIO, BT
Andrew Coward
CEO, Lumina Networks
Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
