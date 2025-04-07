What’s up with… Mistral AI, telco AI, MTN

In today’s industry news roundup: French AI specialist to identify new use cases and develop tailor-made models with shipping and logistics firm; Juniper Research expects telco AI investments to hit $22bn per year by 2029; African telco giant MTN is developing a streaming platform with Synamedia; and much more!

Mistral AI, the Paris-based generative AI developer, has agreed a €100m multi-year contract with French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM to identify new AI use cases within the business and develop tailor-made models and agents. Sifted reports that as part of the five-year deal, Mistral AI will embed a dedicated team into CMA CGM’s headquarters in Marseille. CMA CGM is already an investor in Mistral AI and owns media group CMA Média, which operates French media outlets including TV channel BFM. The Marseille team will focus on CMA Média to develop fact-checking and content management applications. Another Mistral Ai team will be created to work on use cases in CMA CGM’s main shipping and logistics business, with an initial focus on automating customer services, such as responding to claims. CMA CGM says it is particularly interested in Mistral’s AI agents, which can act autonomously to complete a set of tasks. A recent report from maritime specialists Orca AI suggested that shipping companies could save around $100,000 in fuel costs per vessel per annum through AI-optimised travel routes. "Our partnership is intended to serve as a model for how AI can be structurally embedded within organisations to enhance Europe’s competitive edge," stated Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

A new study from Juniper Research claims that mobile operators are set to collectively increase their annual investment in AI from $13bn this year to $22bn by 2029. The report’s authors say this increase will be driven by a desire to reach zero-touch operations targets in their radio access networks (RANs). The study identified agentic AI as an emerging technology, enabling operators to achieve zero-touch operations by making decisions based on defined parameters and executing network functions autonomously. “Despite the significant amount operators will invest, the cost savings arising from the reduced energy consumption enabled by implementing agentic AI in RANs is expected to be a substantial contributor to operators achieving ROI,” according to research author Alex Webb. Juniper Research believes that optimising RAN through AI will substantially reduce latency in network decision making, enabling real-time optimisation. It expects more tier one operators to begin implementing agentic AI in the RAN, but urges these operators to focus on using lightweight models with a smaller number of parameters to ensure that the AI models used can operate at the latency necessary to deliver improvements to customer experience.

South Africa based telco MTN Group has entered a strategic partnership with video software provider Synamedia to develop a new streaming platform tailored for mobile and fixed broadband subscribers across Africa. The service will leverage Synamedia’s cloud-based technologies to deliver both linear television and video-on-demand content. The platform will support a number of monetisation models, including subscriptions, ad-supported content and free streaming channels with targeted advertising. “We see a unique opportunity to transform video consumption in Africa with high-quality, accessible, and relevant content," explained Selorm Adadevoh, group chief commercial officer at MTN Group. Synamedia says its technology will enable seamless content management and personalised recommendations. "Smartphone owners across Africa will be able to enjoy innovative linear TV and on-demand video," added Paul Segre, CEO of Synamedia, "MTN will be able to create a groundbreaking set of offerings for customers and viewers that will drive new revenues.”

Sparkle, Telecom Italia’s (TIM)'s global wholesale operator, has announced the expansion of its network in Mexico with the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Querétaro. The new node is fully integrated with Sparkle’s Tier-1 global IP backbone, Seabone, which covers Central and South America with 32 PoPs across eight countries. It will allow its network operator and content delivery customers to benefit from low-latency IP transit services with throughput of up to 8 Tbit/s. Additionally, customers will have access to a comprehensive suite of IP solutions, including virtual network access points, which provide virtual access to leading Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) without the need for proprietary infrastructure development, and DDoS protection for cybersecurity. “The opening of our Point of Presence in Mexico represents a strategic step in Sparkle’s expansion across the Americas, with targeted investments to support the continent’s digital growth,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle. “Mexico is a rapidly developing digital market, and our presence here allows us to better serve operators, providers, and businesses operating in this fast-evolving ecosystem.” As part of its infrastructure expansion strategy, Sparkle recently announced its role in the development of the Manta subsea cable system, which will directly connect Mexico with the United States and Central and Latin America. In the coming months, Sparkle says it will further expand its network with the launch of a new PoP in San Diego for enhanced traffic routing capabilities. Sparkle is in the process of being sold to Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and Retelit, a provider of communications and IT services to the Italian enterprise sector, for 700m in a deal set to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Thailand-based operator AIS has partnered with the Bank of Thailand to help combat online scams and cyber threats among the Thai public. The initiative focuses on promoting digital literacy and financial threat awareness to enhance safety in both online usage and financial transactions, and is backed by several key organizations, including the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). Saichon Submakudom, head of public relations and business relations at AIS, said: "Our approach includes supporting government agencies in tracking, monitoring, and taking decisive legal action against cybercriminals; developing technological tools that empower customers and the public to protect themselves; and promoting digital literacy through initiatives such as the ‘Aunjai Cyber' project, which helps raise awareness of online threats and scams." The two companies will also launch a joint project, called CU TU Cyberguard, which aims to harness the potential of youth to help build a safer digital society, and involves student groups from Chulalongkorn and Thammasat Universities.

Verizon Business is participating in this week's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) broadcast industry event in Las Vegas, where it is showcasing its "first-of-its-kind" private 5G network framework, which it says is designed to reduce many of the pain points associated with live broadcasting. These include the challenge of managing multiple camera feeds whilst dealing with location-based connectivity of varying quality and reliability. "Live content production and experiential events are evolving rapidly, demanding innovative approaches to content creation, distribution, and fan engagement,” said Daniel Lawson, senior VP of Global Solutions at Verizon Business. “We are demonstrating at NAB how our private 5G network, coupled with enterprise AI solutions, enables more efficient, cost-effective broadcast workflows,” he added. Verizon's solution is built on Nvidia accelerated computing, including Nvidia's AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, which demonstrate intelligent video prioritisation for live production by using AI to manage numerous camera feeds and highlight key moments. The combined mobile framework can be deployed to leverage different types of spectrum, including C-band, CBRS and millimeter wave. Other partners involved with the Verizon framework include FanDuel TV, Haivision and Ericsson.

