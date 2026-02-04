What’s up with… Amdocs, AT&T & AWS, MásOrange & Starlink

In today’s industry news roundup: Amdocs will have a new CEO from 31 March; AT&T expands its relationship with Amazon Web Services and strikes a deal with satellite operator Amazon Leo; MásOrange to trial direct-to-cell service with Starlink in Spain; and more!

Shimie Hortig, currently group president of the Americas Business Group at Amdocs, will become the vendor’s president and CEO on 31 March 2026 when he succeeds Shuky Sheffer, who has decided to retire. “Shuky successfully navigated the company through times of significant shifts during the global pandemic and technology disruption… Under his stewardship, Amdocs has transformed into a cloud-native, AI-enabled powerhouse while maintaining its position as the industry’s most trusted partner for digital transformation,” stated chairman Eli Gelman. “Shimie Hortig is the clear and natural choice to lead Amdocs into its next chapter… His proven ability to drive the company’s strategy, generate growth and adapt to changing market trends while providing meaningful value to our customers, uniquely positions him to lead the company in this exciting new GenAI era,” added Gelman.

The news came as Amdocs unveiled an agentic operating system to help telcos scale AI and announced its latest financial results.

AT&T has struck new strategic agreements with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite operator Amazon Leo that will see the giant US telco migrate workloads to AWS Outpost platforms, provide high-capacity fibre connectivity for the hyperscaler’s datacentres, and work with Amazon Leo to extend the reach of AT&T’s broadband service portfolio. “This collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal step forward in shaping the future of connectivity in the United States,” stated Shawn Hakl, senior VP of product at AT&T Business. “Fibre is the foundation of that future – it delivers the speed, capacity and reliability that modern networks demand, and by pairing our expanding fibre infrastructure with AWS’s cloud capabilities, and through our collaboration to deliver the infrastructure of the future by connecting datacentres, we’re creating a more resilient, scalable and intelligent connectivity ecosystem.”

MásOrange, the leading operator in Spain by number of customers, has reached an agreement with Starlink, the low-earth orbit (LEO) operation of SpaceX, to conduct a technical pilot in the province of Valladolid. This, according to MásOrange, will be the first test in Spain of a direct-to-cell service. The test, which has been approved by the State Secretariat for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure, will use part of the frequency spectrum allocated to MásOrange.

Dell Technologies has validated Ericsson Service Orchestration and Assurance on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks for Red Hat. “For many telecom professionals, the journey to a cloud-native 5G core is filled with challenges,” noted Rajeev Sadhu, global client head and sales leader for telco at Dell, in this blog. “Your planning teams want the agility to launch new services instantly, while your operations teams demand the ‘five-nines’ stability that keeps the network running…. [and] this validation directly addresses these challenges.”

