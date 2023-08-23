Underserved SoHo sector presents CSPs with huge opportunity – report

As communications service providers (CSPs) cast about for new ways to increase their revenues and profitability, they should turn to using well-baited nets in which to catch the huge number of small office/home office (SoHo) businesses that, whilst being comparative minnows as individual enterprises, en masse make up the huge and hungry shoal of the underserved small business sector that has traditionally been largely ignored by the telcos.

That’s the key takeaway from new research undertaken by London, UK-headquartered research and consulting house Analysys Mason. It points out that while many SoHo businesses subscribe to consumer-grade communications and IT services of a generally acceptable but limited standard, they would benefit from upgrades to appropriate business-class service packages. The need is evident but currently unfulfilled, and CSPs too would enjoy an upside by being able to generate additional revenues and have the chance to upsell value-added services.

That said, and as the Analysys Mason team notes in an overview of its findings written by enterprise services lead analyst Catherine Hammond, selling business services to SoHos is by no means a straightforward proposition.

After generations of giving the SoHo sector the cold shoulder, CSPs will have their work cut out to convince small enterprises that they are now genuinely interested in hugging them in their warm and concerned embrace and eager to provide them with reasonably-priced, state-of-the-art, business-grade services. It’s a matter of the education of the SoHo sector and the demonstration of sincerity on the part of the service providers, but trust will be hard to build after all the years of neglect.

To be fair, some CSPs are even now trying to build bridges to the SoHo sector, and their strategies, tactics and successes (or lack of them) will be instructive to the other CSPs and digital service providers (DSPs) that will come along hoping to clean-up after the pioneers have taken the risks.

In essence, the report is a checklist of the tactics telcos might apply to convince SoHos that they will be valued as customers. As it says, "The SoHo market remains relatively underserved and there are substantial opportunities for operators that have an appetite to meet the demand from this segment.”

Quite – and they will need to demonstrate they are not going to bilk them by pressure-selling expensive technologies and services that are not a match for a SoHo’s needs.

Very small enterprises account for than half of all the business in the world

Very small enterprises – those with up to four employees – represent more than half of all the businesses in the world, and numbers are growing at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. Analysys Mason’s market surveys show that in high-income markets, almost half of such businesses rely on consumer-grade mobile packages, and about 26% rely on consumer-grade broadband packages, as the chart below shows. This share tends to be even higher in middle-income markets, indicating a significant opportunity to upsell higher-value business services. To get their messages over to this market, service providers should develop marketing collateral that is more targeted to the needs of SoHos and offer consumer-style benefits with small-business products.