Telcos need to be more enterprising with their IT: Report

Enterprises are champing at the bit for new IT and connectivity services, but telcos need to broaden their portfolios and modernise their technology stacks so they can actually address that demand, according to the findings of a new report from Analysys Mason.

According to the report, Large Enterprises’ Demand for Communications and IT services, which was produced in association with customer engagement and billing system specialist CSG, more than 80% percent of the 200 multinationals surveyed for the study are interested in adopting one or more of either network slicing, edge services or private networking in the next five years.

Furthermore, 92% are accelerating their plans to make greater use of IoT, cloud and unified communications services: Nearly two thirds plan to increase their cloud services spending in the next 12 months.

"There is significant appetite among enterprises to buy additional IT services from their main communications provider," according to Catherine Hammond, principal analyst, Analysys Mason.

"Up to 50% of enterprises today say they already buy cloud, security and IoT services from their main CSP and another 30% would consider buying these services from their CSP in future," she said. "This poses an opportunity for CSPs to continue investing in leading edge technologies that not only broaden their portfolio but enable them to deliver a one-stop-shop to meet enterprise IT needs."

Indeed, according to Analysys Mason and CSG, one of the main gripes today for enterprises is having to shop around at multiple suppliers in order to obtain all the services they require, and as the chart below shows, there are multiple reasons for doing business with more than one supplier.