Quantum computing’s daunting challenges

Over the past five years, quantum computing has come on in leaps and bounds. However, we are still a long way from the era of scalable “utility quantum computing” when the amount of qubits in a device will be numbered in their many thousands rather than in a few hundred, and it will be sufficiently robust to be able to routinely, and very quickly, provide solutions to pressing problems that, whilst not actually beyond the capabilities of classical binary computers in terms of their ability to solve, would take them centuries to actually do so.

Quantum computers are hugely complex and are incredibly susceptible to ‘noise’ (such as heat, electronics, magnetic fields, cosmic radiation and even stray light) impinging on the immensely delicate environment in which they operate. They are error-prone and fault intolerant and as the processor works – even if that is for no longer than a few milliseconds – errors are introduced and accumulate to the extent that the quantum state itself de-coheres. That’s why so much of a quantum computer is devoted to ensuring that its qubits are as protected as possible so that errors are minimised and the quantum state continues for as long as possible.

Many forms of day-to-day technology already require error-protection – telecoms and datacentre operations, for example – but with quantum computing, error correction is such an enormous problem that it has been likened to juggling with loose soot whilst trying to herd cats. The remedy seems to be the “logical qubit” – a set of physical qubits operating together – but they too are very hard to construct and manage.

Depending on the error-correction regime used in a particular set of circumstances and the error rates of each physical qubit, a single logical qubit might easily comprise 1,000 or more physical qubits, of which the great majority will be dedicated to simultaneously identifying and correcting errors in real time, while only a few qubits actually do the computational processing. In early tests of logical qubits, groups were chained in sets of nine where, for one data qubit as a processor, eight ancillary qubits identified and corrected errors: The overhead is enormous, as is the energy required.

Nonetheless, the search to find answers to the problem of quantum error correction is a long-term proposition and it continues apace. So too does the race to scale-up quantum computers to thousands of qubits while ensuring coherence remains as high as possible and de-coherence and error rates are minimised.

Furthermore, given that quantum computers and classical computers are going to co-exist, presumably forever, the race is on to develop ways and means to optimise the transfer of data between the two very different technologies: Such methodologies will be vital to maximising the value of practical, complementary and compatible applications.

That will require the design and development of standards and protocols for hardware, for software and for applications and communications interfaces that will facilitate interoperability between different quantum computing platforms, of which there are a surprisingly large number. There will also be a need for benchmarking standards to measure and compare performance between quantum computers.

Unified R&D, skills shortages and immense costs are also major hurdles

As if such challenges were not enough, quantum computing expert Lawrence Gasman (pictured below) highlighted a number of others to TelecomTV during a recent interview. Gasman is a former senior fellow in telecommunications at the Washington DC-headquartered thinktank, the Cato Institute, and the founder and president of research and consultancy house Inside Quantum Technology, and has plenty to say about the challenges and opportunities associated with the sector – we already know from our previous article on this topic that he isn’t keen on major tech companies claiming bragging rights and using terms such as “quantum supremacy” – see Google reignites the ‘quantum supremacy’ debate – again.