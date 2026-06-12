Nvidia, Broadcom back new AI factory rollout initiatives

Another week, another roll call of AI infrastructure investment and deployment initiatives, with the latest featuring some of the biggest names in the chip sector – Nvidia and Broadcom – as well as major players from the infrastructure investment sector.

Nvidia is one of the anchor investors in Helix Digital Infrastructure, with private equity giant KKR, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and power-generation giant Vistra as the other backers: The company already has more than $10bn in capital commitments, noted KKR in this announcement.

The new company, which will have Adam Selipsky, former chief of Amazon Web Services (AWS), as its CEO, believes it can provide a combination of capital, know-how, technology innovation and practical experience that will enable it to build “integrated infrastructure at the speed and scale required for hyperscalers to meet accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) demand… as building AI infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, Helix will serve as a single coordination point for hyperscalers’ datacentres, power, connectivity and related needs.”

The partners also noted that the “scale and complexity” associated with financing and coordinating investments across datacentre facilities, power generation, connectivity and other related infrastructure is “a key industry bottleneck, ultimately slowing hyperscalers from delivering the models, services and applications their customers demand,” adding that “hyperscalers are also seeking more integrated and repeatable infrastructure solutions that meaningfully reduce the complexity they face in building at unprecedented scale.”

KKR believes Helix can be a “single, trusted strategic partner to hyperscalers, armed with a long-duration, multibillion-dollar capital base, and with integrated development capabilities and coordinated execution across AI infrastructure.”

As well as being an investor in the new company, Nvidia will “serve as a strategic partner to support the deployment of Nvidia DSX AI factory-aligned infrastructure.” DSX is the AI tech giant’s full stack reference architecture of software, hardware and operations that, when combined, aim to produce “the lowest cost tokens at maximum energy efficiency”. It is increasingly cropping up in AI factory deployment scenarios around the world – see Nvidia expands its Korea opportunities.

Selipsky believes the combination of tech and power-supply expertise, underpinned by major financial support, will make the new company attractive to hyperscalers. “Large users of digital infrastructure have an urgent need to reduce complexity and unlock new capacity. Helix combines significant long-term capital with the capabilities and expertise to deliver holistic AI infrastructure solutions with speed and scale,” he noted.

And that power infrastructure expertise is increasingly vital. Jim Burke, president and CEO of Vistra, stated: “Power generation and grid interconnections are critical gating factors for AI infrastructure deployments. Helix brings together datacentre development, infrastructure and power capabilities under a single umbrella, providing a one-stop shop for large-load customers. By utilising Vistra’s existing fleet to deliver near-term power, Helix will accelerate delivery of power solutions through the use of existing assets while also bringing additionality with Vistra’s best-in-class capabilities, including power-generation development and power-grid expertise. Vistra has a proven track record in executing more than 5,000 megawatts of power purchase agreements with hyperscalers and looks forward to leveraging our leading and diverse generation fleet and operational expertise as Helix’s preferred power partner to help deliver the reliable, affordable energy these customers require.”

Broadcom, meanwhile, has announced the formation of the AI XPV Platform, an AI infrastructure initiative that will raise funding for the construction of “more than 20 gigawatts in compute capacity using Broadcom’s XPUs and networking solutions customised for leading frontier AI labs, including Anthropic and OpenAI, through [until] 2028.” The chip giants’ XPUs are customised AI processors designed in partnership with the giant tech companies that will ultimately use them and are architected to support specific workloads in a highly efficient way.

Broadcom also believes it has the right partners to address the rollout bottleneck. The chip giant has attracted financial support from Apollo and Blackstone’s Credit & Insurance Business, which will act as initial anchor investors, committing $35bn to fund 1 gigawatt of AI factory capacity deployments for AI firm Anthropic, imminently. The compute capacity deployment, which Broadcom believes will help to establish “a scalable framework for future deployments of XPU-based compute capacity and networking”, will be delivered by Fluidstack, the alternative AI infrastructure specialist that claims it can deliver “gigawatts of compute in 6 months rather than the industry’s 18 to 24 months,” according to its website. Fluidstack is a key partner for Anthropic’s $50bn AI infrastructure plan that was announced in November 2025.

Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan, who is known for his business acumen, stated: “We are at a historic inflection point where the demand for AI compute is fundamentally reshaping the global economic landscape. This strategic platform with Apollo and Blackstone synchronises the world’s most sophisticated capital with Broadcom’s advanced technological roadmap to meet this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by enabling our rapidly scaling customers, starting with Anthropic, to realise their most ambitious AI visions with speed and certainty.”

News of the new initiatives came in the same week that the Chinese government unveiled plans for nationwide AI infrastructure deployments that would largely rely on locally designed and produced AI chips sourced from Huawei.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV