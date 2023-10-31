Network investments shift as telcos eye sustainable DSP future – report

Telcos are looking to direct network investments towards OSS/BSS, cloud infrastructure and network backhaul, as they aim to boost the energy efficiency of their networks and become digital service providers (DSPs), a new study has found.

In its ‘Telco Transformation: Lessons for vendor marketing’ report, based on the results of a recently conducted telecom sector survey, media company CCgroup identified a shift in investment focus by telecom operators. Over the past two years, security, cloud, and digital platforms and services were the main areas of focus for network investments, but now telcos appear to be shifting towards operations support systems (OSS), business support systems (BSS), network backhaul and cloud infrastructure, the survey found.

These three areas are expected to receive the most investment between now and 2025, according to responses from 150 technology decision-makers in telco organisations that have more than 500 employees across the US, UK, France and Germany (see graph, above).

Another finding from the company suggested that the main driving force for network investment in the period to 2025 is the desire to enhance the energy efficiency of the network – this was the most important factor for nearly a quarter of the respondents.

It is worth noting that telcos based in the US were those most concerned with reducing energy consumption, with 38% citing it as their main driver for network investments. French operators were at the other end of that scale, with a mere 6% of telcos highlighting energy efficiency as the main driving force behind network investment plans (see graph, below).