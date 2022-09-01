Meta forms ‘paid features’ unit as Apple’s privacy overhaul bites hard

Meta, the digital giant formerly known (and still referred to by many) as Facebook, is infamous for, shall we politely say, its cavalier attitude to scooping up untold masses of data from its gargantuan virtual spreadsheet of users and ‘sharing’ them with third parties, no matter who they might be, as long as the ad revenues keep rolling in. Meanwhile, Apple, which has never been entirely without some monopolistic tendencies of its own, and which has been often behind schemes and efforts to further line its own capacious pockets, has made much of its policies and technologies that protect its users’ privacy and keep many spammers and hackers at bay. Both companies are locked in backbiting rivalry and their mutual antipathy has long been plain to see. Now influential US-based technology news site The Verge has reported that the recent changes Apple has made to the iOS operating system has been so encompassing and successful that it has wiped as much as US$10bn from Meta’s advertising revenues by protecting Apple device users from the pervasive advertisers as they lost access to the Apple user data they had exploited for many years.

In response, Meta is setting up a “product organisation” group to look at where, when and how it can introduce “possible paid features” for the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. You know what they say – “From tiny acorns are mighty money-making divisions grown” (or words to that effect). The new group is to be called New Monetization Experiences, and that says it all.

The Verge gained access to a Meta internal memo that tacitly admits it has been badly hit by Apple’s new user privacy policy and the loss of ad tracking capabilities it (and its clients) relied on. No doubt New Monetization Experiences will be shortened to NME in due course, but the initials will have none of the cachet they have in the UK where, hopefully, most people will remember the venerable and much-loved New Musical Express, the “rock inkie” founded as a music business newspaper in 1952 and famous for being the first British newspaper to include a singles chart. (BTW... Mark Zuckerberg was born in the appropriately auspicious year of 1984, and Big Brother is no doubt watching closely as Meta introduces paid features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, its three biggest social media platforms that between them have billions of users who might be further exploited for advertising revenues purposes.)

In an interview with The Verge, John Hegeman, Meta’s VP of Monetization, who has responsibility for the NME group, confirmed the company is determined to fight, first to claw back its lost ad revenues and then to exceed them. Thus, there will be no option for users to pay Meta to be allowed to turn off the remorseless onslaught of advertising. He said, “I think we do see opportunities to build new types of products, features, and experiences that people would be willing to pay for and be excited to pay for.” However, he refused to tell The Verge what those exciting paid features will actually be. Might it be that they haven’t found any yet?

The point is that, as was the case for Meta’s earlier incarnation, Facebook, the company’s income is almost entirely dependent of advertising revenues, and will remain so. Although some of its apps do have embedded paid features now, they are not particularly popular and no more than an adjunct to the prevailing financial model. Indeed, Hegeman admitted that paid features won’t be important to Meta in the short-to-medium term but added that “if there are opportunities to both create new value and meaningful revenue lines and also provide some diversification, that’s obviously going to be something that will be appealing. On a five-year time horizon, I do think it can really move the needle and make a pretty significant difference.” Back in June, Zuckerberg said Meta won’t take a slice of transactions from paid features and subscriptions until 2024.