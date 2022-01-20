Is the force with your business? If you obey WAN, can, oh, be so it.. as Yoda would say

The old saw has it that “It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good,” and it’s a fact that the scourge of Covid-19 has been of substantial commercial and financial benefit to many enterprises, and not only those with the 'right' political connections that conferred on them the ability very quickly to set up companies to manufacture (or, more usually, import) desperately needed Personal Protective Equipment and make a quick and morally tainted fortune from doing so.

The pandemic has also delivered an unexpected opportunity for many perfectly legitimate and responsible technology companies as the world pivoted from the office to working from home. What, in 2020, was at first regarded as a necessary but temporary change in the way businesses and enterprises connect and collaborate in, and via, hybrid workplaces are now entrenched as the 'new normal' and unlikely ever fully to revert to the old model and status quo ante. Such far-reaching global changes have both relied on and emphasised the importance of the cloud and the complexity of transformation and attendant network security, while highlighting the reliance on services and applications as change accelerates.

Such trends have been once again identified by Aryaka, the San Mateo, California-headquartered “Cloud First” SD-WAN and SASE (secure access service edge) company that provides software-defined network connectivity and application delivery to globally distributed enterprises, which has just published its annual Global State of the WAN Report. It is the sixth such iteration and, by George, it’s a whopper, clocking in at 98 closely-packed pages. It’s a lot to read: Were it to be available in print form it could double as a doorstop. Fortunately, though, it’s virtual and does contain some statistical nuggets. The report is based on a global survey, conducted in October 2021, of more than 1,600 IT professionals from what is claimed to be every vertical and geography, with the purpose of understanding “the priorities, plans and challenges for SD-WAN and SASE success.”

The new report is split into four main themes: The increasing acceleration of remote and hybrid work; application performance and complexity; managed services adoption; and SASE. It shows that the hybrid workplace and problems/solutions associated with them are the primary concern of many businesses, with 25 per cent of respondents reporting they have closed between 25 per cent and 50 per cent of their offices and other sites. Furthermore, 25 per cent also expect that between 51 per cent and 75 per cent of their personnel will continue to work remotely in a post-pandemic world. Meanwhile, a further 43 per cent of respondents say that 25 per cent to 50 per cent of their workforce will continue to operate from remote locations.

Obviously, supporting the hybrid workplace remains a massive issue. Some 42 per cent of those surveyed say lacklustre application performance is a major issue, while 34 per cent say security (or the lack of it) is giving them sleepless nights. Other issues of concern are the cost (36 per cent) and complexity (31 per cent) of application consumption and performance. Interestingly, where Chinese respondents are concerned, compliance and regulatory issues (50 per cent) are more important than basic connectivity issues (30 per cent).

Where collaborative working and communications tools are concerned, 58 per cent of those enterprises interviewed said they rely on Microsoft􏰁 Teams, while 55 per cent are wedded to Microsoft 365. Zoom is the choice of 35 per cent of respondents, Salesforce of 28 per cent and SAP/Hana of 25 per cent.