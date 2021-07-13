Intel to invest $20 billion in European chip plants

As the jostling for global semiconductor production power intensifies, with China looking to play an increasingly influential role, Intel is spreading its wings and seeking to lay down roots in key areas of demand.

China is doubling down on efforts to not only make itself self-sufficient in the mass production of leading-edge microchips for its huge domestic market, but also to try to achieve silicon hegemony in as much of the rest of the world as possible by making county after country dependent on China for their chip supplies, whether they come already embedded in devices or in their native state for inclusion into locally manufactured products.

The current focus is on manufacturing billions of 14 nanometre (nm) chips over the course of 2022. China is already globally proficient in 28nm chip technology and is absolutely determined to cash-in on 14nm semiconductors. That’s because, among other sectors, they are vital to the lucrative 5G equipment and devices and to the emerging AIoT market (a marriage of AI-enabled and empowered IoT on a massive scale).

Well aware of the potential deleterious economic, social and military impacts the Chinese ambitions may prefigure, the US, the UK, Canada, Europe and other nations (that are always referred to in shorthand as “The West” even those those counties include Australia Japan, New Zealand and, it seems increasingly likely, India) are seeking to counter Chinese technological expansionism but also to make themselves self-sufficient in chip R&D and manufacture and thus able to dominate their home markets whilst competing head-on with China in developing economies.

Hence the news that Intel is to invest US$20 billion over 10 years in constructing semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) and other supporting facilities across Europe. If successful, in due course, the building spree will continue, and the value of Intel’s investment could rise to $100 billion in the long-term.

The political importance of the Intel initiative should not be under-estimated. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has visited several European countries to sound out various governments about to the worsening problems in the semiconductor supply chain, which Mr. Gelsinger says, rather than just being just a sort-term glitch, will, in fact, last for several years. Among the countries included in his tour were Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.