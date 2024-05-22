Iliad’s Scaleway cloud AI unit expands to 52 countries

We already know how ambitious Xavier Niel’s Iliad Group is when it comes to European mobile and fixed broadband services growth and expansion, but the company has also been developing an edge cloud services proposition for enterprise users and has now expanded that offering from just three countries previously to 52 markets worldwide.

Iliad’s cloud services subsidiary is called Scaleway, which offers its Dedibox VPS (virtual private server) service to corporate users. “Dedibox VPS gives companies full flexibility to deploy virtual infrastructure wherever their users are. It is ideal for services and applications that require geographic proximity, such as VPNs, CDNs [content delivery networks] and edge computing,” noted Iliad in an announcement ahead of this week’s Vivatech event in Paris (22-25 May).

“Rolling out our Dedibox VPS offering on a global scale is a real milestone for Scaleway, as it means we can now partner with our European customers in their international expansion,” noted Scaleway CEO Damien Lucas.