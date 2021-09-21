FCC Board member Brendan Carr rips into Big Tech

Here’s yet another sign of changing times and the growing antipathy, on both sides of the US political divide, to “out-of-control Big Tech” as exemplified by the antics of Facebook, Google and their ilk. In Washington DC, Brendan Carr, the senior Republican Commissioner on the Board of the US regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), says the best way to pay for the agency’s Universal Service Fund advanced communications subsidies is to send the bill to Big Tech.

A new study by two eminent US economists, Hal Singer and Ted Tatos, examined in detail whether big technology and social media companies should now be required to contribute to the FCC’s US$9 billion-a-year programme of telecoms subsidies and fees to help bridge America’s still yawning digital divide. Carr is in no doubt that they should - and he’s far from being alone.

Mr. Carr, a former General Counsel at the agency, says the old USF is well past its sell-by date and is losing its relevance as traditional fixed line telecoms services wither away. He also dismisses a mooted USF model based on the availability of wireless broadband. He believes it to be a retrograde move given that DSPs and CSPs routinely pass their USF fee payments on to subscribers in their monthly phone and Internet usage bills. Thus, he says, it is high time Big Tech companies to start to pay their dues and use some of their immense profits for the good of the public.

Interviewed on Fox Business TV, Carr said, “For too long, Big Tech has been enjoying a free ride on our Internet infrastructure. The current funding mechanism for the Universal Service Fund, a regressive charge placed on consumers’ monthly bills for traditional telephone service is unfair and unsustainable. Rather than artificially raising the cost of Internet service for Americans, assessing Big Tech would sharply reduce consumers’ monthly costs.”

The FCC was established under the terms of the US Communications Act of 1934. That same Act introduced the legal principle that all American citizens should have access to telecoms services guaranteed via a Universal Service Fund under the aegis of the FCC. The 1934 Act remained in place for 62 years until the Telecommunications Act of 1996 redefined the concept of Universal Service and today the FCC defines high-speed Internet as the essential comms technology of the 21st century and now works to make broadband ubiquitous across the entire nation.

Currently, the USF is paid for by payments made by telecoms carriers (wireline and wireless) and interconnected VoIP providers including cable companies that provide voice services. Assessment of the sums due are based on interstate and trans-continental end-user revenues. The money is collected by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) under the direction of the FCC. The FCC itself monitors USF contributions and disbursements.