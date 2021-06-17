Facebook to place real ads in virtual reality games

Never backwards in coming forwards where there's a few extra bucks to be made to add to the many billions it already has, Facebook is branching out and has started placing advertising in virtual reality games that play on the US$499 Quest VR headsets provided by its Oculus division. Facebook says that it's only a temporary testing of the new technology, but who would be willing to bet that won't become permanent once the ad revenues start rolling in? Quite what users think about having ads popping up and distracting them when they are playing immersive games on their wireless VR headsets isn't yet known, but the reaction is unlikely to be favourable.

The test ads will be static, like advertising posters, and show primarily in/on Blaston, a shoot'em up/duelling offering from Revolution Games, but Facebook says a couple of other, as yet unnamed VR games companies will also trial the ad placement technology. It is expected that games companies will be only to happy to run the ads because Facebook will pay them an as yet undisclosed share of the ad revenues generated.

Again, what users think to that is yet to become apparent. One thing's for sure though, a player wearing a VR headset and immersed in a game is a sitting, or, more likely, a standing and twisting around and jumping up and down duck when it comes to targeted advertising. Whether playing singly or in groups, consumers will be very much a captive audience that can be measured, sliced and diced to an advertiser's requirements.

Facebook says that ad money will allow it to recoup some of the investments it makes in VR R&D. The Oculus headsets are comparatively inexpensive, priced at a level that attracts consumers and encourages purchases. That nice young(ish) Mr. Zuckerberg says VR and AR (augmented reality) devices will be the biggest thing after mobile phones and will, in due course, take the place of some social interactions that currently can only be effected between real people in real settings. As Pops Armstrong sang, "It's a wonderful world."

The printed ad puffery for the Blaston game reads, "In this slow motion bullet-hell, you duck, dodge and weave to evade incoming attacks while preparing your dazzling next combos in a flash of skill. You feel like Neo and leave each session with your heart racing - super fun tactical workout". Players can slug out out in real-time from more or less anywhere on earth, can "collect weapons of increasing depth" and "balance" their weapons’ "spawn time and their role." So now you know. Facebook adds that it will expand and amend the system according to user feedback comments. That should make for an entertaining read.