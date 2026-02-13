DT and HPE team up for flexible SD-WAN deal

Deutsche Telekom has partnered with HPE Aruba, part of the broader HPE networking business, to deliver an SD-WAN network architecture for Austrian flexible packaging-maker Constantia Flexibles.

The deal is a classic example of an enterprise migrating from a legacy corporate data network to a more modern solution that is suitable for multiple sites and international markets: Constantia Flexibles manufactures packaging from films, aluminium, and paper for products such as beverages, dairy items, and pharmaceuticals, and employs around 8,800 staff across 37 locations in 18 countries.

The company had been relying on a patchwork of MPLS connections supported by multiple providers and complex contracts, leading to higher costs, according to Constantia.

It turned to HPE and Deutsche Telekom to offer uniformity across its networks, as it looked to improve transparency, management and troubleshooting across all of its sites.

The SD-WAN architecture, which will be overseen, monitored and developed by Deutsche Telekom, will provide Vienna-based Constantia automatic prioritisation of routes and stability of business-critical processes, according to the German telco.

“The cloud is a key enabler of Constantia Flexibles’ digital transformation and long-term competitiveness,” explained Karl Neumann, SVP Group IT, Constantia Flexibles. “To support this shift, we require a secure and highly available network infrastructure, especially for our sensitive production and supply process. SD-WAN provides this: strong performance, built-in failover, and the flexibility to scale as our business grows.”

Klaus Werner, director of business customers at Telekom Deutschland, stated: “Every transformation is unique. With a customized concept for a secure corporate network and managed services for operation, monitoring, and ongoing development, we enable companies to fully focus on innovation and growth.”

