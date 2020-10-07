Down, dooby doo, down down… breaking up ain't hard to do

Everything to do with the US legal system takes an unconscionable amount of time. US legislators stood by and watched for years, doing nothing of note, while Facebook et al rode roughshod over antitrust laws as they grew to become monopolistic behemoths beholden only to themselves.

Years after it became obvious that something needed urgently to be done to curtail their market abuses and having called in CEOs to explain themselves, the House Judiciary Committee then took another 16 months to investigate what was as plain as a pikestaff to everyone else; that the power of the "Big Tech" companies must be curbed. And if that means breaking them up, so be it. It's not as if there are no precedents. Remember Ronald Reagan and Ma Bell?

Back in July last year, after further appearances before them by Mark Zuckeberg sitting in his booster seat and other CEOs standing on their imagined dignity, the Committee finally came to the realisation that these companies cannot be allowed to police themselves because they are institutionally incapable of doing so. They have to be regulated by independent outside bodies and properly fenced-in by tough new laws that will quickly be enforced and due penalties immediately levied.

That is the conclusion reached in the Committee's 449 page report. The mighty tome is less than half length of the the new 932 page-long Cormoran Strike whodunnit by J K Rowing, but it's nowhere near as easy or entertaining a read.

The basic upshot of the report is that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have mutated from companies that "once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo" to become "the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons."

They are now "gatekeepers" and stand accused of stifling competition, abuse of their dominant market positions, the setting and frequent dictating of prices, of inventing and applying their own 'laws' of commerce, including in distribution, services and trading, whilst doing everything in their mighty power to "command, to check, to overbear" Internet search, advertising and social networking and anything else they perceive as possible threats to their power.

The report recommends that the only remedy is to restore competition by breaking up the companies and bringing in much more restrictive and punitive antitrust legislation as current laws are demonstrably insufficient to keep them on the straight and narrow.

Introducing the report, Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat and Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said, "Our investigation leaves no doubt that there is a clear and compelling need for Congress and the antitrust enforcement agencies to take action that restores competition, improves innovation and safeguards our democracy."

He concedes the tech giants have brought "clear benefits to society" in their wake but have now grown so big and unaccountable that they utterly dominate the market in their individual spheres and now "write one set of rules for others, while they play by another." He adds that they "wield their dominance in ways that erode entrepreneurship, degrade Americans’ privacy online, and undermine the vibrancy of the free and diverse press. The result is less innovation, fewer choices for consumers, and a weakened democracy."