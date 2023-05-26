BT turns to 5G-powered ‘immersive spaces’ to give its Business unit a boost

LONDON – BT’s Division X, which was set up to develop unique customer solutions for the enterprise sector, has launched a 5G ‘interactive simulation experience’ targeting UK enterprises and the public sector, at a time when the group’s Business unit keeps making losses.

Gathering journalists and analysts at its headquarters in the UK capital, Alexandra Foster, director at Division X, and the unit’s technical principal, Ian Robertson, demonstrated the company’s newest service, dubbed Immersive Spaces.

In the form of a mobile unit – a temporary ad-hoc, pop-up unit that looks like a small shipping container, though there is also an option to install the ‘immersive space’ in a fixed environment – the offering comprises three head-to-toe interactive walls, presenting audio-visual content and space for people to interact and observe the experience, all supported by 5G connectivity.

The service is offered on a three-year contract and includes a cloud-based content library of more than 3,000 different computer-generated scenarios made in partnership with Immersive Interactive, a UK-based provider of “fully interactive immersive learning spaces”. Customers can also create, edit and live stream their own content.

The service is supported by 4G, 5G and fixed fibre but, according to Robertson, 5G is the most suitable solution, especially for live streaming, for its low latency and “high quality of transfer”.

During the showcase, Foster and Robertson “walked” visitors virtually through several landscapes with a focus to education, including a deep-sea dive with whales (an experience in which touching the wall creates virtual bubbles and other prompts provide more information and quizzes about the marine mammal, all accompanied by the sound of whales).