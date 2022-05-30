Broadcom’s $61 billion bid for VMware regarded as a ‘bit odd’ as analysts identify alternative suitors

After last week’s hoo-hah about Broadcom’s proposed US$61 billion acquisition of VMware, one of the biggest ever in the IT sector, some industry analysts spent a bit of quiet time over the weekend taking a closer and more detailed look at the deal, re-evaluated it and decided that VMware might well do better by going elsewhere and soliciting or perusing take-over bids from the likes of Alphabet, Cisco, Google, IBM and Intel.

Furthermore, other bids are both possible and even likely thanks to a legal “go-shop” provision in the acquisition document that gives VMware 40 days to “solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals.” No doubt it’s doing exactly that.

Meanwhile, Broadcom will continue to plough its own furrow and hope that no serious rivals will emerge to bid for VMware’s ample cloud computing and virtualisation assets. It could be a forlorn hope as market sentiment swings away. Naturally the company is carrying on as though it, and only it, will be deemed fit to be VMware’s only suitor and is reiterating messages about what will happen when the deal is done (regulatory is expected to be granted and the buy-out would close some time in 2023).

If the deal goes through, Broadcom will “rapidly transition” VMware’s customers and contracts from the current perpetual software licenses model to software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions, a change that would hit VMware’s revenues hard. That’s ironic given that Broadcom plans, within three years, to grow VMware EBITDA earnings from the $4.7 billion that it reports annually as a standalone company to $8.5 billion as part of Broadcom. But then Broadcom has form for rapidly ramping up prices, and cutting costs, after making acquisitions.

Tom Krause, the president of Broadcom’s software arm, a man whose business would be subsumed into VMware if the buy-out goes through, says, “With the software business, we’ve been totally focused on pretty much 100 percent recurring revenue’ [so] we are going to focus on going through a rapid transition, from perpetual licensing to subscription”.

On a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Friday, Hock Tan, the CEO of Broadcom added, “From an economics point of view, whether it’s perpetual or subscription, frankly, it’s the same. But we want to make it very consistent with the way we run the model. Based on this, we are in a sense, restructuring the contracts from perpetual to subscription. That’s why, depending on where you see it, you’ll see a slower growth at the beginning if any - followed by a more rapid growth as we convert more to subscription.”

It’s a pretty safe bet, though, that VMware’s revenues will take a substantial knock as soon as the purchase is made. Furthermore. the Hock Tan playbook relies heavily on hiking prices, sometime doubling or even tripling them after acquiring companies, and it’ll remains to be seen if, should he do it again (and why wouldn’t he?), how many VMware customers would revolt and take their business elsewhere.