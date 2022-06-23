Broadcom outlines what will happen when it gives VMware a bear hug

Broadcom has released the first public document in which it paints, in the broadest of broad brushstrokes, an illustration of what will happen when, or if, its planned $61bn acquisition of VMware becomes a reality. The blog, “Broadcom and VMware: Planning for the next generation of infrastructure software”, is published under the imprimatur of Tom Krause, president of the Broadcom Software Group. He tells readers that the purpose and goal of the takeover is, “Helping customers and partners meet the needs of the future”. How often have we heard similar, indeed, practically identical, bland sentiments expressed in just about every networking and comms acquisition press and analyst release published since Edison was knee-high to a new lighthouse? This latest effort bears all the hallmarks of yet another wind-assisted cut and paste job.

Back on 26 May, the news broke that Broadcom was buying VMware for $61bn. The offer is contingent on a so-called “go-shop provision” that permits VMware to “solicit competing offers for 40 days” from 26 May. In other words, the Broadcom offer could yet be trumped by a better proposition from another party. However, the 40-day window is inexorably closing and will shut forever on 5 July. As of today, no other bidder has yet publicly declared an interest and so it seems increasingly likely that Broadcom will be buying VMware.

That’s why, pending the completion of the go-shop period, Broadcom has not been letting the grass grow under its feet. Krause writes: “In late May, we announced our agreement to acquire VMware. Since that time, we’ve been meeting with many VMware customers and partners to tell them more about how this combination will deliver compelling benefits to them. We’ve also kicked off planning efforts for the post-closing company.”

According to the Broadcom blog, “VMware is an iconic software company with a vibrant ecosystem, including hyperscalers, system integrators and channel partners. We don’t want to change any of that and, in fact, we want to embrace those relationships. We have tremendous respect for what VMware has built, supported by a skilled team of engineering talent.” Indeed, so great is that respect that the Broadband Software Group will be re-branded as VMware.

Meanwhile, Broadcom will be “carefully evaluating the proposed combined footprint and operating model of Broadcom Software plus VMware, and we will be approaching each decision with a commitment to transparency, innovation, value creation and maintaining the highest-quality experience for customers and partners. We will continue to welcome input from VMware leadership, employees, customers and partners as we plan for this next chapter, and we look forward to keeping you updated.”

Furthermore, “Delivering on this value proposition has never been more critical, and we recognise that enterprise customers are relying on both companies for high-performing and ubiquitous access to their critical applications. We have been listening closely to customer and partner feedback, and we are committed to getting it right.

“Following the anticipated rebrand, customers will have the ability to purchase from the new VMware a broad portfolio of solutions that help enterprises build, manage and secure a wide variety of applications – from mainframe to client server to cloud native via Kubernetes – and more securely deliver amazing end-user experiences to any device, anywhere. All of this means we will be placing more choice in customers’ hands.” Sounds great. What could possibly go wrong?

