As NTT preps new DC facilities, EQT snaps up EdgeConneX

As the world’s data centre operators become ever more strategic and powerful, and the cloud services market grows at an impressive pace ( up by 26% last year, according to IDC), it’s interesting to track which companies are seeking to play a pivotal role in enabling the world’s digital economy and there have been some interesting developments during the past few days.

While other telcos have backed away from playing in the multi-tenant data centre market, NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centre unit, which operates 160 data centres in more than 20 markets, is expanding its coverage as part of a $7 billion investment program.

This week it announced that capacity and coverage will be expanded in India, the UK, Japan and the US (Oregon and Virginia) before the end of September, in Germany and Malaysia during the fourth quarter, and in Indonesia and the US (Chicago) during the first half of next year.

Full details of the locations and capacity of each facility is available in this announcement.

NTT also highlighted the growing importance of sustainability in its data centre plans. “All our new data centres will be set up for clients to use renewable energy if they choose, as NTT invests in a sustainable future for our planet,” noted Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President, Services at NTT Ltd.

[Note: NTT Ltd. is the global, enterprise-focused ICT company created in July 2019 when the Japanese operator combined the operations and workforces of almost 30 business units, including NTT Communications, NTT Security and Dimension Data, to form an outfit with more than 40,000 staff and annual revenues of more than $11 billion. The Global Data Centres business was launched as part of NTT Ltd. in January 2020.]