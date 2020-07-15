What’s up with… Google, Jio Platforms, Verizon, Cellwize, Huawei

The latest big money investment in India’s Jio Platforms and further evidence of how AI is impacting telco operations are the cherries on top of this news cake.

Google said it was going to invest big in India’s digital economy and it’s sticking to its word: It has become the latest company to take a stake in Jio Platforms, which counts India’s leading mobile operator, Reliance Jio, among its assets. Google is taking a hefty 7.73% slice of Jio Platforms for a cool INR337.37 billion ($4.5 billion). As part of the deal, Google and Jio have agreed to “jointly develop an entry level affordable smartphone with optimizations to the Android operating system and the Play Store. Together we are excited to rethink, from the ground up, how millions of users in India can become owners of smartphones. This effort will unlock new opportunities, further power the vibrant ecosystem of applications and push innovation to drive growth for the new Indian economy.” For more details, see this announcement.

Verizon and Cellwize have collaborated on “a new platform that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML) to speed the deployment of Verizon 5G sites and simplify how apps are developed for the Verizon network.” Verizon says Cellwize’s radio access network automation system, called CHIME, will help it to “pre-determine the most efficient design for a new cell site.” Check out this press release for more details.

Belgium will not ban Huawei from its telecom networks, proclaimed the country's Federal Minister for Telecom, Philippe de Backer. "We are safe. There is no reason to tighten further," the minister told Belgium's De Standard.

The EU 'General Court' has told Apple it won't have to pay Ireland €13 billion in back taxes, overturning a 2016 ruling that found the tech giant had been given illegal tax breaks by Dublin. The court says there was not enough evidence to show that Apple broke rules. The squabble could go on, however, reports the BBC.

Finnish telco Elisa has reported higher profits for the April-June quarter, citing cost cuts, and growth in its consumer business as the coronavirus-induced lockdown saw customers boost their data usage. Elisa's EBITDA came in at €168 million, up 6% from last year.

Nokia is working with Sri Lanka Telecom on fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access network, with the operator looking to reach 200,000 customers with next generation XGS-PON technology.

Ericsson has landed a 5G deal with Omantel. See this press release for more details.

A1 Telekom Austria Group says that, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its second quarter revenues dipped by only 2.4% year-on-year. See this release for more.

- The staff, TelecomTV