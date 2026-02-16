Africa’s Axian turns to Huawei for digital development

Pan-African operator Axian Telecom has struck a memorandum of understanding with Huawei to support digital growth and inclusion across the continent.

The partnership with Huawei, which was signed in Shanghai last week, will see the two firms collaborate across three key areas: Digital connectivity; digital finance; and digital operations.

The MoU will see the Chinese vendor work with Axian to modernise its networks, expand digital services, and introduce new technologies that aim to improve affordability, resilience and service quality across its operating markets.

These technologies will include, 5G, cloud-based networks, AI-driven operations, and secure services to support consumer, business and government customers.

Gary Lu, President of Huawei Southern Africa Region Carrier Business, said: “We are proud to deepen our strategic relationship with Axian Telecom. Together, we will bring advanced technologies and innovation to local markets, supporting sustainable development, improved connectivity, and better digital experiences for people and businesses across Africa.”

Axian has operations across 11 markets in Africa, through its mobile network operators branded as Yas in Madagascar, Comoros, Tanzania, Senegal and Togo, and its fintech division Mixx in which operates in the last three of those countries.

Owned by the Axian investment group, it has around 43 million mobile subscribers and recorded revenues of $1.22bn for the first nine months of 2025, up by 19% year on year, and also owns stakes in several towercos and datacentre companies across the continent.

Hassan Jaber, CEO of Axian Telecom, said: “This partnership reflects Axian Telecom’s core values: long-term commitment, local empowerment, and responsible growth. Working with Huawei strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality digital services while building the capabilities that Africa needs to thrive in the global digital economy.”

If anything, the signing of the MoU highlights the ongoing influence that Huawei has in Africa (as well as in many other regions) even as rivals are forming industry alliances that could increase competitive pressure on the Chinese vendor – see Ericsson, Nokia, NTT join Trusted Tech Alliance.

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV