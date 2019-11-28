Weak demand sees smartphone makers head for the Goldilocks zone

Foldable touchscreens and iPhones with cameras all over the back of them are all very exciting, but consumers appear to want something a little more modest at the moment. Not cheap; not bank-breakingly expensive; somewhere in the middle.

"For the majority of smartphone users, desire has shifted away from owning the least expensive smartphone. Today's smartphone user is opting for mid-tier smartphones over premium-tier ones because they offer better value for money," said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

As well as looking for handsets at the right price, many consumers are delaying purchases of 5G devices until network coverage reaches the sweet-spot too, he added.

Gupta's comments come as global smartphone sales in the third quarter fell to 387.5 million from 389.1 million a year earlier, a decline of 0.4 percent.

Samsung, Huawei and OPPO were the only major vendors to grow sales, Gartner said, precisely because they strengthened their entry-level and mid-tier product lines. Samsung in particular managed to grow sales by 7.8 percent year-on-year thanks to the "aggressive revamp of its portfolio, with a focus on mid-tier and entry-tier segments," Gupta said.

In contrast, Apple, which has always focused its attention more towards the upper echelons of the market, sold 40.8 million iPhones in Q3, down 10.7 percent compared to a year ago.

"Although Apple continued its sales promotions and discounts in various markets, this was not enough to stimulate demand globally," said Gupta. Having said that, Apple's recently-refreshed iPhone line-up has been well received, "which suggests sales may be positive in the remaining quarter."