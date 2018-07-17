80 per cent of smartphones will have on-device AI within 5 years

A new research report from Strategy Analytics of Boston in the US finds that smartphone manufacturers are ramping-up the production of on-device Edge AI. There is an increasing trend towards machine learning being run on end-user mobile devices and smartphones driven by the expectation that moving AI processing from the cloud to handsets themselves will significantly enhance the capabilities of 5G.

On-device AI is powered by core silicon chips from a variety of manufacturers such as Huawei and complementary software frameworks from the likes of Qualcomm. Qualcomm's "Neural Processing Engine (NPE) uses advanced algorithms to offload AI computation to several different processors such as CPU, DSP and GPU chips thus permitting the handset to handle key applications and tasks more efficiently and at enhanced speed.

Because they are designed and built to handle highly complex AI computations more it is expected that the majority of handsets will soon be fitted with embedded, machine-learning capable physical AI cores and it is forecast that 8 in every 10 smartphones will feature on-device AI by 2023.​

Original Press Release:

Strategy Analytics: on device artificial intelligence already powers one third of smartphones