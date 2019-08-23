Reasons to be cheerful about social media

As our very own Nick Wood wrote earlier this year, “in a development that will come as little surprise to anyone, social media, particularly Facebook, has been identified as the biggest single source of online harm experienced by UK Internet users.

“According to Ofcom's first annual Online Nation report, 61 per cent of adults had a potentially harmful online experience in the last year. That means they were bullied, or targeted by spam emails, scammers, or viruses, or saw fake news or some form of harmful or offensive content. Depressingly, the figure rises to 79 per cent among children aged 12-15.”

But the latest research just in from the developing world paints a slightly different picture. Pew Research takes heart from the fact that social media in places like Vietnam, seems to be on a much more positive feedback loop, with people there full of enthusiasm for all things mobile internet, mobile social media included.