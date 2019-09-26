Gartner sounds the alarm over falling smartphone shipments

Further proof that all is not well in the smartphone market arrived this week with Gartner predicting the steepest ever year-on-year decline in annual sales.

The research firm expects smartphone global smartphone sales to end users to decline by 3.2 percent compared to 2018. According to Gartner figures from earlier this year, 1.56 billion smartphones were sold in 2018, so a 3.2 percent decline equates to expected sales in 2019 of around 1.51 billion.

"This is due to consumers holding onto their phones longer, given the limited attraction of new technology, said Ranjit Atwal, senior research director at Gartner.

While smartphone makers continue to add new bells and whistles to their flagship devices every year, Atwal said they aren't doing enough to convince quite so many consumers to upgrade.

"Unless the devices provide significant new utility, efficiency or experiences, users do not necessarily want to upgrade their phones," he said.

Indeed, the biggest recent leap in smartphone form factor is the foldable touchscreen, but given the teething trouble we have seen with the technology, and the astronomical price tag, it is unlikely to move the needle on sales any time soon. Other than that, the only developments really worth mentioning are the ongoing race to see how many cameras an OEM can fit on the back of their device, and the addition of fingerprint scanners to the touchscreen.