Chinese smartphone makers gang up on Google

Watch out, Google. Some of China's biggest smartphone makers are working together to roll out an app platform that will offer developers keen to gain traction in foreign markets an alternative to Google's own channels.

Reuters reports that Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are putting the finishing touches to the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). It will offer tools and resources to make it easier for app makers to forego Google Play but still put their creations on these smartphone makers' devices.

A quick browse of the GDSA Website revealed that it is possible to create a profile, which leads to a dashboard where developers can do things like track downloads and access material explaining how to upload and update games and applications. On the homepage, the GDSA says it will cover nine regions, including Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Russia.

According to Reuters the GDSA was scheduled to launch in March, but the coronavirus outbreak might have put paid to that idea.

It would be easy to dismiss this effort as nothing for Google to worry about. After all, there are plenty of third-party Android stores that the average consumer hasn't heard of, why should another one make any difference?

Well, for Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, it is a necessary hedging strategy against the possibility of joining Huawei in being cut off from Google services.

Huawei had the rug pulled out from under it when the US banned domestic companies from doing business with it.It has since got to work on Harmony OS, its alternative to Android. With GDSA, the other big Chinese players may not be subject to the same level of shock if they suddenly find themselves barred from Google's ecosystem.

Furthermore, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi together account for 43 percent of the global smartphone market, according to stats from Counterpoint Research. Outside China, their combined market share is concentrated in some pretty huge countries, like India and Indonesia.