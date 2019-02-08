NEC technology recognizes people based on partial images

Editorial comment: “Baldrick, no! It's the worst plan since Abraham Lincoln said, "Oh I'm sick of kicking around the house tonight, let's go take in a show!". [Blackadder].

Perhaps it’s something to do with the way this breakthrough is presented in purely technical terms that chills the blood slightly. But NEC’s partial recognition technology must surely give some pause for thought, especially at a time when the spectre of the ‘surveillance society’ is grabbing headlines and appears to be getting lots of high level, academic thought as well.

The idea that a system can identify a person on sketchy detail where another person can’t possibly do so, seems to me like a nasty step forward.

Yes, of course, there will be safeguards; nobody will be convicted of something on the evidence of partial recognition alone. But plenty of partial sightings could end up on files over which we, as individuals, have no control or visibility. That should worry us.

And the major objection, it seems to me, is simply this. I don’t want to live in a society where machines are surveilling me.