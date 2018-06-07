More than 90% of businesses can’t use analytics to predict individual needs. Hurrah!

The Facebook scandal highlighted that company’s lax control of its user data, but the biggest revelation in the whole saga has gone under-reported. Which is this: that Cambridge Analytica’s political analytics, based on vast quantities of Facebook data, didn’t actually work in the way it was supposed to: hype, smoke and mirrors.

According to CNN, “former Trump campaign officials insist they never relied on Cambridge for voter targeting or persuasion. And they say the Trump team never bought into the so-called "psychographic method" Cambridge chief executive Alexander Nix was peddling to US political campaigns.” In another quote, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort worried that the data firm was "full of shit."

Yes, I know. The idea of taking seriously the word of a Trump campaign official, former or otherwise, is patently ridiculous. Nevertheless, my own survey of one (me) exclusively reveals that, despite using the Web since its very foundation and religiously buying and booking nearly everything I’ve ever bought or done online since, I have never, as far as I know, ever recieved anything close to a skillfully targetted ad or cunningly personalised piece of marketing collateral, despite there being a huge mountain of data squirrelled away about me.

Like plenty of other people, I’ve instead received lots of poorly targetted ads, usually homing in on travels that I’ve already undertaken or products I’ve already bought. I have to side with Paul Manafort (something I never thought I could say) on the odure issue. There’s a lot of it about.

Now it’s possible that the analytics have me correctly profiled as somebody impervious - indeed hostile - to personalised marketing and ads and as a result they have very cleverly decided not to waste effort on trying to engage with me. Possible but not likely. They’re just not that smart.

Backing me up is a survey just released by a UK data analytics specialist SAS, confirming my unscientific observations, although from the other end of the telescope.

SAS accepts that companies have access to lots of valuable data and, being an analytics specialist, they approve. Its gripe is that companies are not making intelligent use of it .

Its research shows that 93 per cent of businesses currently cannot use analytics to predict individual customers’ needs and that most businesses are “at risk of trapping their customers in a cycle of repeated recommendations.” Ring any bells?