ONF to address CSPs’ Core issues with new open source projects

It’s been a busy week for the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), as the CSP-led group takes the wrappers off two new projects that tackle the core network. The Open Mobile Evolved Core (OMEC) is a proposed commercial implementation of the Evolved Packet Core (EPC), while the Converged Multi-Access and Core (COMAC) initiative is aimed at delivering next-generation services over both mobile and broadband networks, regardless of access technology.

Taking at a look at OMEC first, the ONF envisages it as a high performance, scalable, open source mobile core platform. It is being established under the CORD project umbrella in collaboration with Sprint (there are plenty of “umbrellas” in the open source community, and let’s not forget that the ONF is a member of the Linux Foundation). CORD, incidentally, is an acronym for Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter – an ONF project that combines NFV and SDN with the elasticity of commodity clouds to bring datacenter economics and the traditional telco Central Office. The OMEC project is intended to become an open source production grade Evolved Packet Core (EPC).

OMEC is being built using an NFV architecture that is optimised for Intel platforms and has reportedly already been tested for scale. It is 3GPP Release-13 compatible, features a DPDK-based data plane to support large subscriber numbers (hence the Intel connection), and provides full connectivity, billing and charging capabilities. It is also designed for lightweight and cost-effective deployments, including IoT and edge applications.

OMEC also draws from Sprint’s work on CUPS – Control and User Plane Separation – which is rapidly becoming seen as essential for EPC nodes in 5G network architectures (it’s also part of 3GPP Rel-14). There’s also a nice Star Wars nod from Sprint’s developers.

“Sprint’s Clean CUPS Core for Packet Optimization (C3PO) project along with other elements are being contributed as seed code for the launch of OMEC,” explained Ron Marquardt, VP of Technology at Sprint. “We plan to conduct field trials using OMEC for edge applications this year, and we’re thrilled to be working with the ONF to build a broader community to leverage and build upon OMEC.”

“Intel has been a driving force behind NFV and optimizations for Intel platforms and was a key contributor to the OMEC code that is open sourced by ONF today,” added Richard Uhlig, Intel Senior Fellow and Director of Intel Labs. “OMEC provides the open-source community with a next-generation disaggregated, scalable and virtualized mobile core, optimized using Data-Plane Development Kit (DPDK) on Intel Xeon processors. This will help accelerate the transformation of networks to be ready for the exciting transition to 5G.”