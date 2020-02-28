Intel says it’s 5G in the core that makes the big difference

If service providers want to reap the real benefits of 5G, in terms of developing specialised services for business verticals, then the core network is now the place that’s going to need the most attention.

Dan Rodriguez tells Guy Daniels that operators must move to a 5G standalone core where the network has been designed from the ground up to support cloud ready and cloud native operation. All that processing in the core (and on the way to the core) is natural Intel territory given the company’s distinguished record and leading position in silicon development.

Not only has it just announced its new base station platform with the Atom P5900, but has launched a new generation of its Xeon Scalable processors, along with new software to assist partners put the platforms to work. In addition, Dan says, Intel continues to invest in a wide variety of the all-important open source and standards activities which define the cloud native and 5G core ecosystem.

Filmed in San Francisco, February 2020