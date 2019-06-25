Telcos could still edge it in the cloud

Edge compute, data sovereignty and compliance offer new opportunities for telcos in the cloud, but these will only ever represent a small niche of the overall market.

This is according to Philip Laidler, partner and consulting director at STL Partners, who gave his views to TelecomTV following the news that Swisscom has decided to withdraw its SME cloud storage service, Storebox.

"I think what Swisscom did made absolute sense," he said.

Launched in 2012, Storebox was pitched as a standalone alternative to Dropbox for Swiss SMEs intent on storing corporate data in Switzerland. Three tiers are available, starting at five users for CHF41.70 per month, up to 50 users for CHF232.80 per month. Times change though, and rather than siloed services, companies are more interested in bundles that can be integrated into their internal IT systems.

Laidler posited that the only reason Swisscom attempted in the first place to charge small businesses a subscription to what is essentially a consumer service is because Swiss companies are obsessed with knowing where their data is stored.

However, uncertainty about global trade, and fears about censorship, spreading misinformation, and using the Internet to interfere with the politics of other countries, have pushed issues like data sovereignty back under the spotlight. While that doesn't mean premium enterprise cloud storage services are suddenly about to become de rigueur, it might offer new avenues for telcos.

"The current US trade policy isn't conducive to supporting a global flow of data. It's quite the opposite," Laidler said.

"Globalisation is in retreat and I think a lot of companies are very nervous. They're worried the hyperscalers (AWS, Microsoft and Google) will be vulnerable to [US] government intervention, so they are looking for partners that can give them more confidence around compliance and sovereignty."

This is where operators come in.

"Operators, by nature, fall within the jurisdiction of the local countries in which they operate," he said. This will appeal to local companies that don't want to surrender their corporate data to a superpower with a bee in its bonnet.