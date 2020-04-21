Red Hat the bright spot in IBM’s Q1

IBM joined the legion of companies withdrawing its full year financial guidance as it reported its first quarter financials late on Monday, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its ability to forecast upcoming business performance.

The key takeaway for the company is that it will likely be glad it acquired Red Hat ahead of the current global crisis, as the open source software specialist gives IBM a strong hand in an enduringly critical sector – the migration by businesses of all kinds (including telcos) to cloud platforms.

“IBM, together with Red Hat, have unique sources of competitive advantage we can leverage to win the architectural battle for cloud,” noted CEO Arvind Krishna, who took over from Ginni Rometty on April 6, during the company’s earnings conference call. “There's our open source and security leadership, our deep expertise, and trust. But also, the fact that we give clients the unique ability to build mission-critical applications once and run them anywhere. Together with Red Hat, we are establishing Linux, containers, and Kubernetes as the new standard. This is winning the architectural battle for hybrid cloud.”

In general, the good news for the tech giant is that it’s better placed than many to weather the storm. Its numbers may look a bit ropey when compared with the same period a year earlier, but it still managed to generate revenues of $17.6 billion and a net profit of $1.6 billion, though the latter figure was down 18% year-on-year. It also has $12 billion of cash to hand (though its debts total $64.3 billion).

IBM splits its business into five units to report its financials, with Cloud & Cognitive Software the most interesting for a couple of key reasons.

First, it was the only unit to record any notable sales growth during the first three months of 2020, climbing by 7% year-on-year to $5.24 billion.