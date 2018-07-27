Hybrid approach dominates as Cloud infrastructure spend reaches $20bn in Q2

It’s been a big week for cloud. First we had Microsoft’s full-year financials, showing massive contribution from its Azure cloud offerings, then Amazon rocked the market by exceeding expectations thanks in no small part to AWS, and then Google unveiled its new cloud strategy. As the above graphic shows, the big three remain dominant, with not a telco in sight.

New research from Canalys shows that cloud infrastructure services spending reached $20 billion in Q2 of 2018, up a staggering 47 per cent on the same quarter in 2017. Amazon Web Services (AWS) retains the lead with 31 per cent market share but both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are growing at far faster rates.

In the battle of public vs private cloud, there is no single winner, rather, the hybrid approach is proving most popular for business customers. 75 per cent of channel partner respondents indicated that most of their customers are adopting a combination of private and public cloud computing.

Key Quote:

“Businesses are assessing ongoing public cloud costs as well as usage rates to determine the best options for their workloads,” said Canalys Research Analyst Daniel Liu. “This will result in some remaining on-premises, some moving to public cloud providers and some returning from public to private clouds.”

