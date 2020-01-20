Cloud Native

Verizon “quite far along” in the cloud journey

Charlotte Kan
By Charlotte Kan

Jan 20, 2020

Beth Cohen, SDN Product Strategist, Verizon

“The company does not have to be convinced about going cloud-native” said Beth Cohen, commenting on Verizon’s cloudification journey, which she described as “quite far along”. However, for industry-wide cloud native container adoption, a number of specific features and applications have to be developed, she stressed.

Filmed at: Great Telco Debate, London, December 2019

