Verizon “quite far along” in the cloud journey
Beth Cohen, SDN Product Strategist, Verizon
“The company does not have to be convinced about going cloud-native” said Beth Cohen, commenting on Verizon’s cloudification journey, which she described as “quite far along”. However, for industry-wide cloud native container adoption, a number of specific features and applications have to be developed, she stressed.
Filmed at: Great Telco Debate, London, December 2019
