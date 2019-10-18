The challenges and opportunities of cloud native for telcos

Why is Cloud Native now important to CSPs and how should telcos prepare for the move? The technology is developing rapidly and CSPs need to be aware of the pitfalls and challenges as they adopt containers and containerized network functions. Services and applications are being disaggregate into microservices, which run in containers. The whole infrastructure is changing to become more cloud-like where it's completely abstracted from the hardware infrastructure that's underneath.

Filmed at: ONS Europe, Antwerp, Belgium, September 2019