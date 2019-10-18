The challenges and opportunities of cloud native for telcos
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9ynqeIoc4-w?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Azhar Sayeed, Chief Architect, Red Hat
Why is Cloud Native now important to CSPs and how should telcos prepare for the move? The technology is developing rapidly and CSPs need to be aware of the pitfalls and challenges as they adopt containers and containerized network functions. Services and applications are being disaggregate into microservices, which run in containers. The whole infrastructure is changing to become more cloud-like where it's completely abstracted from the hardware infrastructure that's underneath.
Filmed at: ONS Europe, Antwerp, Belgium, September 2019
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.